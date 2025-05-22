Oilers unable to overcome special teams struggles in Game 1 loss to Stars

DALLAS -- The inability to kill a penalty in the third period cost the Edmonton Oilers against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday.

Edmonton went from being in control of the game, up two goals, to chasing it, after giving up three power-play goals in the span of 5:26 in the third period of a 6-3 loss at the American Airlines Center.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is here on Friday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“Obviously we let down our guard for five or six minutes and got into some penalty trouble,” Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner said. “They were coming out hot, momentum kind of shifted for them in that moment, and obviously it bit us. It’s up to us to learn from, myself included obviously, and we have to get better from it.”

Heading into the third period, Edmonton was in a comfortable position.

It had built a 3-1 lead, looking dominant at times, and came within a crossbar of making it a three-goal lead on a shot from Darnell Nurse.

Yet, it started to unravel when Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak took a hooking penalty on Stars forward Mason Marchment with 1:02 left in the second period.

Edmonton was able to kill the first half of the power play at the end of the period but gave up a goal 32 seconds into the third on a point shot from defenseman Miro Heiskanen that found its way through traffic past Skinner to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Dallas scored again on the power play to tie it 3:17 later when Mikael Granlund fired a shot into the roof of the net from the right face-off circle with Oilers forward Corey Perry in the penalty box for high-sticking in the offensive zone on Stars forward Sam Steel.

The Stars went ahead 4-3 on a power-play goal from Matt Duchene 2:09 later when he found the puck on a scramble to the left of the net and lifted it past Skinner. The goal came 11 seconds after Oilers forward Evander Kane was sent to the penalty box for a high stick on Duchene.

It was the first time the Oilers have allowed three power-play goals in a period of a playoff game since Game 2 of the 1992 Smythe Division Final against the Vancouver Canucks.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Skinner said of the three-goal stretch. “You just can’t be doing that, especially at playoff time, especially against a team like this, they know how to score goals. They are mature team, and I know we have it in us as well; we’ve done it many, many times and we’ll let it sit for a little bit, and we’ll get back at it for sure.”