Hall of Famer Fuhr expects bounce back from Oilers in Game 2 of West Final

Edmonton Oilers legend Grant Fuhr had his putter in hand on the fifth green of Desert Willow Golf Resort late Thursday morning when he took the call.

"It's going forward. We're not under par, how's that?" the five-time Stanley Cup champion joked from Palm Desert, California.

Sub-par, Fuhr suggested, might sum up the Oilers' third period against Dallas on Wednesday, the Stars scoring five unanswered goals in the game's final 20 minutes for a stunning 6-3 win in Game 1 of their Western Conference Final.

"Oh, I watched it," Fuhr said with a sigh. "I was feeling good after two periods, the Oilers were playing good hockey at that point. Then they got a little undisciplined and they were in trouble."