Scheffler takes in Western Conference Final Game 1

Professional golfer, avid Stars fan, cheers Dallas fresh off championship of his own

Scheffler 1

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Scottie Scheffler just loves the color green.

The professional golfer and two-time Masters champion ditched the green jacket for his Dallas Stars sweatshirt on Wednesday to watch Game 1 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center.

Scheffler is fresh off a first-place finish in the PGA Championship last weekend.

He was shown on the big board during the second period of the game, waving and tipping his hat to the crowd.

Scheffler lives in Dallas and has been an avid Stars fan throughout the years, so the visit to Game 1 seems like par for the course.

