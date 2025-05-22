Scheffler takes in Western Conference Final Game 1

Scottie Scheffler just loves the color green.
The professional golfer and two-time Masters champion ditched the green jacket for his Dallas Stars sweatshirt on Wednesday to watch Game 1 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center.
Professional golfer, avid Stars fan, cheers Dallas fresh off championship of his own
Scheffler is fresh off a first-place finish in the PGA Championship last weekend.
He was shown on the big board during the second period of the game, waving and tipping his hat to the crowd.
Scheffler lives in Dallas and has been an avid Stars fan throughout the years, so the visit to Game 1 seems like par for the course.
