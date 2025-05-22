Stars show sense of urgency in Game 1 comeback win in Western Conference Final

DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars lost in the Western Conference Final each of the past two years, so they felt a sense of urgency as they sat in the locker room during the second intermission Wednesday, trailing the Edmonton Oilers by two.

They could not afford to waste the next 20 minutes. They erupted for three straight power-play goals in the third period in a stunning, 6-3 comeback win in Game 1 of the conference final at American Airlines Center.

“It’s been pretty cool to be here three years in a row, but you don’t get to be here four or five years in a row, right?” Stars forward Tyler Seguin said. “So, you’ve got to find ways different nights, whether it’s tonight being down 3-1 or next game being up 3-1 and finishing 5-1. You can’t just try to respond the next game. I think that was the message. We’ve got to respond right now.”

The Stars lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in six games two years ago and to the Oilers in six games last year. Each time, they lost Game 1, putting themselves in an early hole.

Through two periods Wednesday, it didn’t look like it would be different this time. The Oilers had won eight of their past nine games. Not only did they lead 3-1, but they had a 45-35 advantage in shot attempts. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid were buzzing.

“We were probably a little too passive on it at times, but it’s hard not to be when you have gifted players like that coming at you full speed,” Stars forward Matt Duchene said. “They both played incredible tonight.”

There is something about this Dallas team, though. Remember Game 7 of the first round against the Colorado Avalanche? The Stars fell behind 2-0 early in the third period, and then Mikko Rantanen led them to a 4-3 comeback win.

“There’s a calmness to our group,” Seguin said. “There always has been. I’ve seen it over the last few years, and I don’t know where it kind of really started. But we have a lot of belief in us. We never really think we’re full out of a game.”