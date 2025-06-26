Kane ‘really excited’ for fresh start with hometown Canucks after trade from Oilers

Evander Kane chose the appropriate attire to begin the next chapter of his NHL career with the Vancouver Canucks.

The 33-year-old forward wore a suit designed in the Canucks’ colors of blue and green to his introductory media availability in Vancouver on Thursday, one day after he was traded from the Edmonton Oilers for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

“I had this in my closet and when I was planning on coming here, I wasn’t planning on packing it, but I said, ‘I have to wear this for this interview,’ so it worked out well,” Kane said. “Everybody seemed incredibly welcoming, they want to have me here, which is a nice feeling. When you feel wanted you want to perform at your best, so I’m looking forward to doing that on the ice.”

Kane is going into the final season of a four-year, $20.5 million contract ($5.125 million average annual value) he signed with the Oilers on July 13, 2022, and can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season.

The Vancouver native sat out the entire regular season with the Oilers because of surgeries to repair a sports hernia and then another on his knee, but he returned for the playoffs and had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 21 games. He helped Edmonton advance to its second consecutive Stanley Cup Final, where it lost to the Florida Panthers in six games.

“It’s really exciting, I think it’s a good opportunity for me to play at home in front of my family,” Kane said. “Having the Oilers work with me to go to a place I wanted to be and I think it would work well for my family was nice of them, and I’m just really excited to be a Canuck.”