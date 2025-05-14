Garland hopeful new coach, roster moves will boost Canucks next season

HERNING, Denmark -- Conor Garland this an offseason of uncertainty may benefit the Vancouver Canucks.

"I still think we have a really good team," the forward told NHL.com at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, where he is representing Team USA. "I think the noise from the outside is probably a lot louder ... the water is probably a lot choppier compared to what we see. We see a lot of good pieces. I see probably the best [defense] core in the League. I see the best goalie tandem in the League.

"We need some additions up front; we were thin. We had a hard time scoring down the stretch. You just add two or three guys that can make plays, and that makes everybody better. You just add guys that can give and go and hold onto pucks a lot longer, and we can be a lot better and be a really tough team to play against.

"The Western Conference is as tough as it comes, but I still think we've got a playoff team there with a couple nice additions."

Vancouver (38-30-14) finished six points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card in the West, one season after winning the Pacific Division (50-23-9, 109 points) and advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where they were eliminated in seven games by the Edmonton Oilers.

"We're hoping we're going to bounce back next year and we're going to be playing better than this year, obviously," Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek said. "Hopefully closer to a year ago.

"A lot of things have been said, [but] I'm not getting into that. It's in the past. It happened."

Vancouver dealt with internal issues this season, including a reported rift between key forwards J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson. Miller was traded to the New York Rangers on Jan. 31, three days after Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford acknowledged the strained relationship between the two negatively impacted the team.

On April 30, Rick Tocchet opted not to return as coach, which caught Rutherford by surprise. The 61-year-old, who was hired to replace Bruce Boudreau on Jan. 22, 2023, won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top coach last season.

Adam Foote replaced Tocchet as Canucks coach on Wednesday.

Brock Boeser, who had 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 77 games this season and scored 40 goals in 2023-24, can become an unrestricted free agent July 1 after nine seasons with the Canucks.

But Vancouver added center Filip Chytil in the Miller trade and acquired forward Drew O'Connor and defenseman Marcus Pettersson from the Pittsburgh Penguins the same day as Miller's departure. Pettersson (six years, $5.5 million average annual value) and O’Connor (two years, $2.5 million AAV) have each since signed with the Canucks.

"From the point I got there, it was a solid group," O'Connor said. "Everyone competed. We were disappointed with not making the playoffs. We made a strong push at points, but we just weren't really consistent enough down the stretch. That's what hurts, because I think we had a good enough team to get in."

Those additions, a new coach and, potentially, some roster adjustments have Garland confident the Canucks will trend back towards being a playoff team. The 29-year-old had 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in 81 games this season, his fourth with Vancouver.

"A lot of moving pieces, so I don't think it's a blip," Garland said. "It's more of how we have to find a new way to get in. We have to get a new coach. We lost 'Millsy,' a 100-point player. Lost some good players. I hope Brock returns, but we'll see where that goes. We could have a lot of new pieces in there. I think we'll be a new-look team.

"I think another thing ... we need guys to take a step. I need to take a step. I know some young guys that want to take another step. We need some guys in our room to really take a huge step next year to get us back to where we should be."