Guentzel 'a perfect fit' for Lightning, GM says

Forward will be tasked with replacing Stamkos, who signed with Predators as free agent

Guentzel perfect fit for TBL

© Josh Lavallee/Getty Images

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Jake Guentzel officially became of member of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, when he was acquired in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

But to general manager Julien BriseBois, Guentzel, who then signed a seven-year, $63 million contract on Monday, has always embodied what the Lightning are about.

"In terms of fit for what we were looking for, Jake is probably as high of a perfect fit as we're going to find," BriseBois said. "Highly competitive, high hockey IQ, high level of skill, makes plays, competes all over the ice, makes play all over the ice, big-game player.

“He's a Bolt who happened to not have been playing for the Bolts in the past. Today we remedied that, and going forward he's going to play for the Lightning."

The move to get Guentzel did come with an emotional cost for the Lightning and their fanbase, though.

Shortly after Guentzel signed long term with Tampa Bay, Steven Stamkos, the franchise’s all-time leader in goals (555) and points (1,137), signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the Nashville Predators.

"I know that it is disappointing that I was not able to come to terms with Steven Stamkos on a contract to keep him within the organization," BriseBois said. "I know the fans are disappointed. I know Steven's disappointed and I'm disappointed. Like everyone, I wanted ‘Stammer’ to stay in Tampa and finish his career with the Lightning."

NHL Tonight on Guentzel trade

Stamkos, who was selected by the Lightning with the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, played his first 16 seasons in Tampa Bay, including the past 10 as captain. In addition to being the Lightning’s all-time leader in goals and points, he also ranks first in power-play goals (214) and games played (1,082).

Among his accolades, Stamkos has won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the League's leading goal-scorer twice (2010, 2012). He also helped the Lightning win the Stanley Cup twice (2020, 2021).

"It was clear throughout our process that [Stamkos] also had financial expectations that he expected us to meet," BriseBois said. "Ultimately, I felt and made the decision that if I agreed to the terms that he wanted in order to get a deal done I would not be putting ourselves in the best position to chase championships going forward."

Instead, BriseBois believes Guentzel puts them in that position.

"I understand that Steven signing with the Nashville Predators today is going to overshadow any of the changes that have taken place in our organizations over the last few weeks and the last few days," BriseBois said. "But as I look ahead, I really like and am excited by what I see as taking shape for our organization going forward."

Guentzel had 77 points (30 goals, 47 assists) in 67 regular-season games for the Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins last season, including 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 17 games with the Hurricanes after he was acquired in a trade with the Penguins on March 7.

The 29-year-old forward, who won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2017, will join Tampa Bay's core group of forwards, which includes Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli. All five players are under contract for at least the next three seasons.

"When I look at the end result, I believe we are a better defensive team and a deeper team, and that makes us a better team in the short term," BriseBois said. "We have a better [prospect] pipeline, and that means in the long term we've also improved our odds of having success."

