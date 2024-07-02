Guentzel 'a perfect fit' for Lightning, GM says

TAMPA -- Jake Guentzel officially became of member of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, when he was acquired in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

But to general manager Julien BriseBois, Guentzel, who then signed a seven-year, $63 million contract on Monday, has always embodied what the Lightning are about.

"In terms of fit for what we were looking for, Jake is probably as high of a perfect fit as we're going to find," BriseBois said. "Highly competitive, high hockey IQ, high level of skill, makes plays, competes all over the ice, makes play all over the ice, big-game player.

“He's a Bolt who happened to not have been playing for the Bolts in the past. Today we remedied that, and going forward he's going to play for the Lightning."

The move to get Guentzel did come with an emotional cost for the Lightning and their fanbase, though.

Shortly after Guentzel signed long term with Tampa Bay, Steven Stamkos, the franchise’s all-time leader in goals (555) and points (1,137), signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the Nashville Predators.

"I know that it is disappointing that I was not able to come to terms with Steven Stamkos on a contract to keep him within the organization," BriseBois said. "I know the fans are disappointed. I know Steven's disappointed and I'm disappointed. Like everyone, I wanted ‘Stammer’ to stay in Tampa and finish his career with the Lightning."