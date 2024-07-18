Guentzel likes Lightning’s Stanley Cup chances, ‘winning pedigree’

EDINA, Minn. -- Jake Guentzel knows what it takes to win the Stanley Cup, having done so as a rookie with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017. Now entering his ninth NHL season, he is looking to do it again with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

And the forward sees the Lightning, who won the Cup in 2020 and 2021 and have qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs each of the past seven seasons, as the perfect fit.

“They all know how to win,” Guentzel said Wednesday at Da Beauty League, a 4-on-4 summer league featuring collegiate and NHL players with ties to Minnesota. “There’s just a winning pedigree there. [And I] still feel like we have a chance to win.”

Guentzel was traded to Tampa Bay by the Carolina Hurricanes on June 30 for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 29-year-old signed a seven-year, $63 million contract ($9 million average annual value) on July 1, when he could have become an unrestricted free agent.

Guentzel is familiar with Tampa Bay forward Conor Sheary, having played two seasons with him in Pittsburgh (2016-18), and has spoken with Lightning defenseman and fellow Minnesotan Ryan McDonagh about the culture and team. He also said a number of new teammates have reached out via text to welcome him.

Guentzel is expected to play a top-six role with core forwards Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli. All five players are under contract for at least the next three seasons.

Tampa Bay did lose longtime forward and captain Steven Stamkos, who signed a four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million AAV) with the Nashville Predators on July 1.

“There’s a lot of high-end players, elite players on the team, and just an unbelievable opportunity for me and my family to go do something else on our own,” Guentzel said. “It’s going to be fun for us. It’s going to be different, it’s going to be challenging, but it’s going to be something that we’re looking forward to.”