Atkinson signs 1-year, $900,000 contract with Lightning

Cam Atkinson signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old forward had 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 70 games last season for the Philadelphia Flyers, who placed him on unconditional waivers on Friday for the purposes of buying out the final season the seven-year, $41.125 million contract ($5.875 million average annual value) he signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 17, 2017.

Atkinson's point total was the fewest in a season in his career (minimum 50 games) and came after he missed the 2022-23 season because of a herniated disk in his neck.

Selected by Columbus in the sixth round (No. 157) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Atkinson has 480 points (249 goals, 231 assists) in 770 regular-season games for the Blue Jackets and Flyers, and 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 35 Stanley Cup Playoff games.