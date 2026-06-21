McMann signs 6-year contract with Kraken

Bobby McMann signed a six-year contract with the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 30-year-old forward, who could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, set NHL career highs in goals (29), assists (17) and points (46) in 78 games this season. He had 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 18 games with Seattle after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 6.

Signed by the Maple Leafs as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2022, McMann has 105 points (64 goals, 41 assists) in 218 regular-season games, and three assists in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The signing is the second big move made by the Kraken on Sunday. Earlier in the day, they acquired forward Mackie Samoskevich in a trade with the Florida Panthers for a first-round pick (No. 25) in the 2026 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.