Laviolette envisions offensive upgrade in taking over Kings

Los Angeles GM Holland says new coach has ‘done a lot of winning’ 

lak_Laviolette_presser_3

© Andrea Perez / LA Kings

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Kings are counting on new coach Peter Laviolette’s track record of productive offensive hockey and immediate success in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to help address the organization’s recent struggles in both areas.

“Through my experiences, and even just watching the playoffs right now, this is an attack-orientated game, and you have to be willing to move,” Laviolette said at an introductory press conference on Wednesday, one day after he was hired to replace interim coach D.J. Smith. “I do think that we have the personnel here to execute that style and execute that play. Again, it can’t be reckless, but there has to be a plan to attack, and we’ll work on that.”

The Kings finished 29th in scoring during the regular season, averaging 2.68 goals per game, even with an uptick in offense in their final 23 games once Smith took over after Jim Hiller was fired March 1. They had five goals in a four-game Western Conference First Round sweep by the Colorado Avalanche, netting two goals at even strength.

Laviolette’s knack for delivering offensive-minded teams has been a trademark during his previous six stints as an NHL head coach with the New York Islanders (2001-03), Carolina Hurricanes (2003-09), Philadelphia Flyers (2009-13), Nashville Predators (2014-20), Washington Capitals (2020-23), and New York Rangers (2023-25).

The Rangers were seventh in goals per game (3.39) when they won the Presidents’ Trophy in Laviolette’s first season, with forward Artemi Panarin setting career highs in points (120), goals (49) and assists (71). New York still ranked 12th (3.11) in 2024-25 when Laviolette was fired after failing to make the postseason.

The presence of Panarin, who was traded to the Kings on Feb. 4 and will be going into the first season of a two-year contract, was one of the factors that attracted Laviolette to the job.

“He’s one of the most talented players I’ve ever coached, and I’m really happy to get to work with him again,” Laviolette said.

lak_Laviolette_presser_4

© Andrea Perez / LA Kings

In addition to Panarin, Los Angeles also has proven productive wingers such as Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala. However, the organization’s center depth is limited following the retirement of stalwart Anze Kopitar, and its defensive corps struggled to create offense this past season.

Brandt Clarke (eight goals, 32 assists) and Drew Doughty (five goals, 18 assists) led the Kings defensemen in scoring and were the only two who had at least five goals. Clarke, a pending restricted free agent, was the lone Los Angeles defenseman with more than 25 points.

Laviolette believes he can get more out of the group, which also includes Joel Edmundson (two goals, 21 assists), Mikey Anderson (four goals, 16 assists),  Brian Dumoulin (two goals, 15 assists) and Cody Ceci (one goal, eight assists). 

“I don’t think just because somebody’s touted as a defensive defenseman, I don’t think that they should not add to the backside of the rush, or that they should not try to get involved in the offensive, or that they should not try to bring their skills into the game,” Laviolette said.

If the Kings can generate more offense, it could help them end a run of five consecutive first-round playoff exits.

Los Angeles has failed to win a postseason series in seven tries since claiming the Stanley Cup in 2014, which made Laviolette’s playoff pedigree equally appealing to general manager Ken Holland. 

The Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup in Laviolette’s second season in 2006. The Flyers reached the Cup Final in Laviolette’s first season in 2010, and the Predators did it in 2017 in his second season.

“When you look at his resume, all the teams that he’s been with, the impact that he’s had on these teams the first couple of years, right off the bat, and it’s a hard League to win,” Holland said. “Going to the Stanley Cup Finals three times with three different teams, also winning a Calder Cup at the American Hockey League level, pro hockey’s hard to win, and he’s done a lot of winning.”

Holland said Laviolette would have the authority to choose his own coaching staff, but it will not include Smith. 

“He’s decided to move on,” Holland said of Smith, who went 11-6-6 as interim coach and had term remaining on his contract after initially joining Los Angeles as an assistant on Feb. 5, 2024.

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Related Content

Laviolette hired as Kings coach, replaces Smith

Latest News

Stanley Cup Final blog: Noah Hanifin

Hurricanes look to ‘take care of business at home’ in Game 5 of Cup Final

Top prospects Reid, Malhotra discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Hurricanes goalie switch in Cup Final discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

NHL collabs with The Surgeon, NOBULL for unique Stanley Cup-inspired sneakers

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Final

Rheaume ready for new challenge as general manager of PWHL Detroit

Bussi holds back tears after seeing parents at Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

2027 Winter Classic tickets go on sale June 16

Winning Stanley Cup with Hurricanes would be ‘super special’ for Blake, father

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2026 Stanley Cup Final

NHL EDGE stats behind Hurricanes’ adjustments in 2026 Stanley Cup Final

NHL EDGE stats behind Marner’s breakout postseason for Golden Knights

Reilly Smith upbeat despite being out of Golden Knights lineup in Cup Final

Goalie switch to Bussi pays off for Hurricanes in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

Hurricanes overcome another 'shaky' 2nd period in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

Staal scores 2, Hurricanes top Golden Knights in Game 4, even Stanley Cup Final

Staal keeps Stanley Cup Final streak going, scores Game 4 winner for Hurricanes