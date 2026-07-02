Kings load up on veterans in free agency, try to boost offense

Los Angeles finished 29th in goals per game (2.68) and 28th on the power play (17.0 percent) last season while earning the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

The Kings scored five goals and went 3-for-16 (18.8 percent) on the power play when the Colorado Avalanche swept them in the first round.

Captain Anze Kopitar, their all-time leading scorer with 1,316 points (452 goals, 864 assists) in 1,521 games, retired after they were eliminated.

But the Kings had only 26 games in the regular season and four in the playoffs with Panarin, whom they acquired from the New York Rangers on Feb. 4. Fiala sustained a broken leg while playing for Team Switzerland at the Winter Olympics in Milan on Feb. 13 and missed the rest of the season.

Laviolette was hired June 9 to replace D.J. Smith, who took over on an interim basis after Jim Hiller was fired March 1.

“There has to be a plan to attack,” Laviolette said at his introductory news conference the next day, “and we’ll work on that.”

The Kings announced additions to the coaching staff Tuesday, including associate Phil Housley, who had 1,232 points (338 goals, 894 assists) in 1,495 games as an NHL defenseman from 1982-2003, and assistant Ray Whitney, who had 1,064 points (385 goals, 679 assists) in 1,330 games as an NHL forward from 1991-2014.

“‘Whit’ has got a high, high, high hockey IQ,” Holland said. “… Ultimately, he’s going to be the guy that runs our power play, and I know he’s going to get some help from Phil Housley. So, between Phil and Ray Whitney, and I think our power play’s in good hands.”

Los Angeles needed to address the center situation. Haula had 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 81 games for the Nashville Predators last season. Laughton had eight points (five goals, three assists) in 21 games for the Kings after they acquired him from the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 6.

“With Kopitar retiring, trying to replace his minutes down the middle was a priority,” Holland said. “… Hopefully between those two guys down the middle, they make us deeper.”​