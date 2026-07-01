Zuccarello, Perry each signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Kings

Los Angeles also adds Haula on 2-year, $7.2 million pact, Gustafsson on 1-year deal

Mats Zuccarello for LAK signings story July 1 26

© Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Mats Zuccarello signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old forward had 54 points (15 goals, 39 assists) in 59 regular-season games for the Minnesota Wild last season and nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

It was a busy day for the Kings, who also signed forward Erik Haula to a two-year, $7.2 million contract ($3.6 million average annual value); forward Scott Laughton to a three-year, $10.5 million contract ($3.5 million AAV); and forward Corey Perry and defenseman Erik Gustafsson each to a one-year, $1 million contract.

"When you feel like people want you, you want to give everything for those people," Zuccarello said, "and I feel the Kings were probably the first team that pushed for me and I felt really wanted me the whole way, and that means a lot to me. I’ve been in the game for many years now, and hockey’s a lot about confidence, feeling good when you go on the ice, and that is a big thing for me, and that’s a really good vibe I got from them and a good start when you feel like you’re wanted."

Signed by the New York Rangers as an undrafted free agent May 26, 2010, Zuccarello has 744 points (232 goals, 512 assists) in 963 regular-season games for the Rangers, Dallas Stars and Wild, and 67 points (21 goals, 46 assists) in 110 playoff games.

"I think everybody knows that offense was something that we needed to address this offseason," Los Angeles general manager Ken Holland said. "We didn’t score enough last year, and that’s what Mats Zuccarello has done his entire career. He’s provided offense. High hockey IQ. He distributes the puck, plays a lot like a centerman in the (offensive) zone.

"With (Artemi) Panarin (acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Feb. 4), with Zuccarello, we’ve added since the Olympic break two offensive-minded forwards that create scoring chances for their linemates and have been historically good on the power play."

Zuccarello said he was upset at first that Minnesota wanted to move in a different direction, but now is looking forward to playing in Los Angeles.

"At the end, I have no hard feelings," he said. "I’m super excited to get to L.A., meet the guys and create a new chapter in my hockey life and in our family life. And once everything is all sorted out, I’m really happy about this decision now."

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Perry had 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) in 72 regular-season games for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Kings last season including nine points (six goals, three assists) in 22 games after he was acquired by the Lightning in a trade March 6; he did not have a point in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The 41-year-old will return for his 22nd NHL season; the No. 28 pick by the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in the first round of the 2003 NHL Draft, Perry has 972 points (465 goals, 507 assists) in 1,464 regular-season games during 21 seasons for the Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers and Kings, and 141 points (64 goals, 77 assists) in 244 playoff games. He won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007.

"I know Corey loved it here," Holland said. "Obviously, he’s re-signed here. He loved his time here last year. He was a big part of our team until he left, especially I thought the first maybe 30 games. When we were really struggling to score, I thought he scored a lot of big goals for us, made some big plays."

Haula had 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 81 games for the Nashville Predators last season. The 35-year-old also helped Team Finland win the bronze medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics in February, when he had six points (three goals, three assists) in six games.

Selected by the Wild in the seventh round (No. 182) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Haula has 375 points (167 goals, 208 assists) in 840 regular-season games for the Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils and Predators, and 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 78 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Laughton was acquired by the Kings in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 6. He had 20 points (13 goals, seven assists) in 64 games for the Maple Leafs and Kings, including eight points (five goals, three assists) in 21 games after the trade. The 32-year-old was a first-round pick (No. 20) of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2012 NHL Draft and has 289 points (121 goals, 168 assists) in 745 games for the Flyers, Maple Leafs, and Kings. He has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 41 Stanley Cup Playoff games. 

Gustafsson had no points in two games with the Detroit Red Wings last season. The 34-year-old has 240 points (47 goals, 193 assists) in 517 NHL games with eight teams and 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 49 playoff games.

NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika contributed to this report

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