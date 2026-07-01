Zuccarello, Perry each signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Kings

It was a busy day for the Kings, who also signed forward Erik Haula to a two-year, $7.2 million contract ($3.6 million average annual value); forward Scott Laughton to a three-year, $10.5 million contract ($3.5 million AAV); and forward Corey Perry and defenseman Erik Gustafsson each to a one-year, $1 million contract.

"When you feel like people want you, you want to give everything for those people," Zuccarello said, "and I feel the Kings were probably the first team that pushed for me and I felt really wanted me the whole way, and that means a lot to me. I’ve been in the game for many years now, and hockey’s a lot about confidence, feeling good when you go on the ice, and that is a big thing for me, and that’s a really good vibe I got from them and a good start when you feel like you’re wanted."

Signed by the New York Rangers as an undrafted free agent May 26, 2010, Zuccarello has 744 points (232 goals, 512 assists) in 963 regular-season games for the Rangers, Dallas Stars and Wild, and 67 points (21 goals, 46 assists) in 110 playoff games.

"I think everybody knows that offense was something that we needed to address this offseason," Los Angeles general manager Ken Holland said. "We didn’t score enough last year, and that’s what Mats Zuccarello has done his entire career. He’s provided offense. High hockey IQ. He distributes the puck, plays a lot like a centerman in the (offensive) zone.

"With (Artemi) Panarin (acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Feb. 4), with Zuccarello, we’ve added since the Olympic break two offensive-minded forwards that create scoring chances for their linemates and have been historically good on the power play."

Zuccarello said he was upset at first that Minnesota wanted to move in a different direction, but now is looking forward to playing in Los Angeles.

"At the end, I have no hard feelings," he said. "I’m super excited to get to L.A., meet the guys and create a new chapter in my hockey life and in our family life. And once everything is all sorted out, I’m really happy about this decision now."