Clarke signs 5-year, $37 million contract with Kings

Brandt Clarke signed a five-year, $37 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. It has an average annual value of $7.4 million.

"Most of the conversations from all of summer have been around a five-year deal," Clarke said Tuesday. "There was some talks earlier on during the season about an eight-year deal, or whatever it may be, but we kind of came to an agreement on a five-year deal a while back, and then kind of just working out numbers from there. We were all happy with how it kind of came to be.

"I think there was good communication most of the way. Both parties wanted me in Los Angeles, and like I kind of stated back then (season-ending meetings), that's where I want to be, and that's where I want to progress with my career."

The 23-year-old defenseman, who could have become a restricted free agent on July 1, set NHL career highs in goals (eight), assists (32) and points (40) in 82 games for the Kings this season. He also ranked third in the NHL with 185 blocked shots.

Clarke had one assist in four Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“I think we were trying to find common ground to get a deal done," Kings general manager Ken Holland said. "Obviously, Brandt, we believe he’s a highly offensive player, going to be a highly offensive player. To this point in time, he’s had, I think, 33 points (in 2024-25) and now 40 points, so it made it a harder decision, a harder solution at seven and eight years. So, on a five-year deal, we get it done, we get him into the lineup. And next time he comes out, it’ll be a $130-135 million cap, so lots of money (available). And he loves it here. I know he’s excited to be here. We’ll worry about the next contract in five years, but certainly excited to have him signed up.”

With long-time captain Anze Kopitar retiring and defenseman Drew Doughty going into the last season of his contract, Clarke said his new deal signifies the need for himself and the rest of the Kings' young players, including forwards Alex Laferriere and Quinton Byfield, to take a more signficant role now.

"We haven't done enough winning in the past couple years, and that's not up to par," Clarke said. "That's not what we want. We want to push the envelope, we want to be a contender, we want to be a team that people are worried to come into our building, or when we come into their building it's a big night for them, they've got to be on their 'A' game. Maybe we didn't have enough of that last season, but I think we're ready to turn the page, and kind of all of us take another step. We know our older guys are going to be dialed in and still want to win so badly. I think we have a really good crew coming back here, and I'm just looking forward to September and getting back engaged, for sure."

He's also excited for the chance to play for Peter Laviolette, who was hired as coach June 9. Clarke said they haven't spoken in-depth yet but he knows about Laviolette's track record of getting the most out of defensemen he's coached in the past, like Roman Josi with the Nashville Predators and Adam Fox with the New York Rangers.

"He's coached really good defenseman in the past, have all excelled under him, taken steps under him, become even a more truer (version) of themselves when he's their coach," Clarke said. "I'm ready for that. It's going to be nice to kind of have his voice kind of encouraging me and wanting me to do what I do, kind of just leading the way, and obviously so much experience.

"Nothing's been kind of discussed. I think stylistically ... puck possession is encouraged, making plays on the blue line is encouraged, wanting to be on the attack is encouraged. I think all this will help all of our guys."

Selected by the Kings with the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Clarke has 81 points (15 goals, 66 assists) in 185 regular-season games, and three points (two goals, one assist) in 10 playoff games.

NHL.com independent correspondent Dan Greenspan contributed to this report