Ducks match Carlsson 5-year, $90 million offer sheet from Flyers

The contract has an average annual value of $18 million, the richest in NHL history.

“We are very happy to have Leo under contract for five years,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. “We have viewed Leo as a franchise player since the moment we met him prior to the 2023 draft. He’s a character person on and off the ice. Leo is viewed as a top player in this league, and it was always our intention to match any offer sheet.”

Anaheim had until Friday to either match the offer sheet or allow Carlsson to join Philadelphia. If the Ducks had decided not to match the contract, they would have received four first-round draft picks from the Flyers as compensation.

Carlsson set NHL career highs in goals (29), assists (38) and points (67) in 70 regular-season games for Anaheim last season. He also had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games.