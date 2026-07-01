A.J. Greersigned a four-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Financial terms were not released.
Greer signs 4-year contract with Ducks
Forward was traded to Anaheim by Florida for Gudas on June 29
© Joe Sargent/Getty Images
The 29-year-old forward who was traded to the Ducks by the Florida Panthers for defenseman Radko Gudas on Monday, helped Florida to the 2025 Stanley Cup championship, scoring three points (two goals, one assists) in 16 postseason games.
Greer established NHL career-highs last season in points (32), goals (17), assists (15), plus/minus (plus 14), shots (104) and time on ice per game (12:26). He led Florida in hits in each of the last two seasons, including 203 in 2025-26 and 222 in 2024-25.
He has 81 points (36 goals, 45 assists) in 326 regular-season games for the Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames and the Panthers, and three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 playoff games.
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.