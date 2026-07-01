Greer signs 4-year contract with Ducks

The 29-year-old forward who was traded to the Ducks by the Florida Panthers for defenseman Radko Gudas on Monday, helped Florida to the 2025 Stanley Cup championship, scoring three points (two goals, one assists) in 16 postseason games.

Greer established NHL career-highs last season in points (32), goals (17), assists (15), plus/minus (plus 14), shots (104) and time on ice per game (12:26). He led Florida in hits in each of the last two seasons, including 203 in 2025-26 and 222 in 2024-25.

He has 81 points (36 goals, 45 assists) in 326 regular-season games for the Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames and the Panthers, and three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 playoff games.