NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries features Werenski of Blue Jackets

New show gives fans peek behind curtain of some of hockey's brightest stars

Zach Werenski My World

© Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The NHL debuts a new YouTube series called "My World," highlighting some of the game's brightest international stars with episodes debuting throughout the month January. The newest episode features Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, a native of Grosse Pointe, Michigan.

In his world: Werenski and his wife, Odette, are from the same hometown. While they didn’t start dating until Werenski’s second year in the NHL, they “go way back,” and their parents even know each other from when they were growing up. Werenski now has spent the past 10 years in Columbus, calling it home for much of his adult life. “It’s been a great place to grow up,” he said.

What we learned: Werenski is a big traveler, and Odette admittedly just tags along. The couple has been all over the planet, visiting Japan, South Korea, and Spain (where they got engaged). After the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Sweden, Zach and Odette spent some extra time across the pond, exploring Switzerland, Germany, Egypt, Greece and Turkey.

What we kind of knew already: The Werenskis are expecting their first child in May. The couple announced the exciting news on the episode, along with an Instagram post from Odette. “Life is going to change,” Werenski said in the episode. “But it’s going to change for the better and I’m excited for it”

They said it: Werenski shared his excitement for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, where he will be representing Team USA. He also wore the red, white and blue during the 4 Nations Face-Off last year. “I’m super proud,” Werenski said. “I love America and I love our country. … Putting that USA jersey on is one of the greatest things you can do as a hockey player.”

