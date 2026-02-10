NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries features Werenski of Blue Jackets

The NHL debuts a new YouTube series called "My World," highlighting some of the game's brightest international stars with episodes debuting throughout the month January. The newest episode features Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, a native of Grosse Pointe, Michigan.

In his world: Werenski and his wife, Odette, are from the same hometown. While they didn’t start dating until Werenski’s second year in the NHL, they “go way back,” and their parents even know each other from when they were growing up. Werenski now has spent the past 10 years in Columbus, calling it home for much of his adult life. “It’s been a great place to grow up,” he said.

What we learned: Werenski is a big traveler, and Odette admittedly just tags along. The couple has been all over the planet, visiting Japan, South Korea, and Spain (where they got engaged). After the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Sweden, Zach and Odette spent some extra time across the pond, exploring Switzerland, Germany, Egypt, Greece and Turkey.