Hayes family has priceless reaction to forward's 2-goal NHL debut 

Avery Hayes checked off a whole list of firsts on Thursday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins rookie scored his first NHL goal on his first NHL shot during his debut against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Arena.

Almost midway through the first period, Hayes beat out Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson to a loose puck crossing the blue line in the Sabres zone. The rookie then broke away to the net and scored on a snap shot to tie the game 1-1.

Hayes’ parents and brother wiped away tears in the stands as they celebrated the goal.

The Penguins rookie wasn’t done shocking his family for the night. He scored his second goal of the night about nine minutes later in the first period to give the Penguins the 2-1 lead.

His brother put his hands over his head in disbelief in reaction to the goal.