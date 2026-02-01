NFL great Eli Manning living hockey dad life at Senators game

Everybody's favorite hockey dad showed up in the capital of the Great White North on Saturday.

Former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning took in the Ottawa Senators game at Canadian Tire Centre with his daughter's youth hockey team and their families.

Manning did an intermission interview with Sportsnet's Shawn McKenzie to talk about his newfound relationship with the coolest game on Earth.

"This is all new to me. Growing up in the south, I didn't see a lot of hockey," said Manning, a native of New Orleans. "I'm learning with my daughter. She's 10 years old. We're having a great time in Ottawa. The tournament has been fun, but this is the highlight."

Manning, who now resides in New Jersey after 16 seasons with the New York Giants, said his daughter's team has plenty of Devils fans.

"Nobody here will hold that against you," joked McKenzie.

Manning, who is ranked 11th all-time on the NFL's career passing yards, passing touchdowns and passes completed lists, said he's in awe of the athleticism and body control of NHL players. When asked who would be the better hockey player, him or his fellow NFL legend and older brother Peyton, he had a typical joking response.

"I don't think anybody wants to see that. That's a lose-lose situation," Manning joked.