NFL great Eli Manning living hockey dad life at Senators game

Two-time Super Bowl champion takes in game with daughter's youth hockey team, families

NJD@OTT: Eli Manning joins broadcast while in town for daughters hockey tournament

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Everybody's favorite hockey dad showed up in the capital of the Great White North on Saturday.

Former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning took in the Ottawa Senators game at Canadian Tire Centre with his daughter's youth hockey team and their families.

Manning did an intermission interview with Sportsnet's Shawn McKenzie to talk about his newfound relationship with the coolest game on Earth.

"This is all new to me. Growing up in the south, I didn't see a lot of hockey," said Manning, a native of New Orleans. "I'm learning with my daughter. She's 10 years old. We're having a great time in Ottawa. The tournament has been fun, but this is the highlight."

Manning, who now resides in New Jersey after 16 seasons with the New York Giants, said his daughter's team has plenty of Devils fans.

"Nobody here will hold that against you," joked McKenzie.

Manning, who is ranked 11th all-time on the NFL's career passing yards, passing touchdowns and passes completed lists, said he's in awe of the athleticism and body control of NHL players. When asked who would be the better hockey player, him or his fellow NFL legend and older brother Peyton, he had a typical joking response.

"I don't think anybody wants to see that. That's a lose-lose situation," Manning joked.

Short Shifts

MacKinnon roasts former teammate Johnson, making TV debut for ESPN

Crosby gets emotional as Penguins honor 2016 Stanley Cup champions

Maroon serves as grand marshal for 2026 Gasparilla parade

Ovechkin meets with LeBron, Young at Wizards game vs. Lakers

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 30

Predators goalie Annunen loses stick, gains stick tangled in pad

Blue Jackets celebrate Coyle’s 1,000th NHL game with pregame ceremony 

PWHL’s Poulin rocks ‘Great Canadian Jersey’ at game

ThunderBug scuba dives to celebrate Stadium Series

MacLean inducted into Devils Ring of Honor 

Maple Leafs honor Sittler’s 10-point game with special pregame ceremony

Blackhawks teammates support Foligno ahead of faceoff with brother

Rogers reveals final design for ‘Great Canadian Jersey’

Star Wears: Sharks award shark tooth necklace to player of game

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Kraken show support for Seahawks ahead of NFC Championship

Bruins sport Maye T-shirts in support of Patriots in AFC Championship