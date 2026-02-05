Gudas’ son surprises defenseman as Czechia flag bearer during pregame ceremony 

Radko Gudas knew the Czechia flag bearer looked familiar on Tuesday.

The Anaheim Ducks captain’s son, Kvido, surprised his dad during the team’s pregame ceremony honoring the players participating in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Kvido held up the Czechia flag during the celebration before the Ducks game against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center.

The veteran defenseman, who was born in Kladno, Czechoslovakia, grinned as he recognized his son in a video posted by the Ducks on social media.