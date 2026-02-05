Gudas’ son surprises defenseman as Czechia flag bearer during pregame ceremony 

Ducks honor players going to Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Gudas and son Olympic ceremony

© Debora Robinson/ Getty Images

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Radko Gudas knew the Czechia flag bearer looked familiar on Tuesday.

The Anaheim Ducks captain’s son, Kvido, surprised his dad during the team’s pregame ceremony honoring the players participating in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Kvido held up the Czechia flag during the celebration before the Ducks game against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center.

The veteran defenseman, who was born in Kladno, Czechoslovakia, grinned as he recognized his son in a video posted by the Ducks on social media.

“Hey buddy, good to see you here,” Gudas said to Kvido in Czech and gave him a fist bump. “You look great, buddy.”

The Ducks captain then went into parent mode, directing his son to scoot closer and to put the flag behind him.

“I know, Dad. I know what to do,” Kvido responded to his father.

This is the second time Gudas will represent Czechia in the Olympics. He played in three games during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, the last time NHL players participated in the winter games. Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal will also repsent Czechia at the games.

