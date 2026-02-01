Bruins, Lightning arrive at Stadium Series dressed as colonial patriots, Buccaneers

There was not an NFL game at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, but there were plenty of Patriots and Buccaneers.

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning continued the long-standing tradition of themed outfits for arrivals to NHL outdoor games on Sunday, showing up at the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series in full-on garb.

The Lightning paid tribute to their hosts, donning the famous orange "creamsicle" uniforms that the team wore from their founding in 1976 until 1996. The Buccaneers went to a red-and-pewter color scheme in 1997 but brought back the popular orange uniforms as throwbacks in 2009 and still wear them a few times per season.

Lightning players each wore the full uniform, including the white striped helmet with the old Buccaneers logo -- featuring a pirate with a feathered hat holding a dagger in his teeth -- on either side.

The team arrived via trolley to the stadium and had current Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield and two-time All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs walk in with them. Mayfield wore a Stadium Series Lightning jersey while Wirfs opted for a black throwback jersey that the Lightning wore from their inaugural season in 1992-93 until 2006-07. Wirfs also carried a giant 1990s-era boombox on his shoulder.