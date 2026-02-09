Kraken congratulate Seahawks on Super Bowl LX victory

Seattle quick to shoutout NFL counterparts after championship win

Kraken celebrate Seahawks

© Seattle Kraken

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Seattle Kraken wasted no time in celebrating the Seattle Seahawks after their Super Bowl LX victory on Sunday.

The Seahawks earned their second Super Bowl victory in franchise history with a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Seattle didn’t trail at any point in the game, and running back Kenneth Walker III was named Super Bowl MVP.

Prior to the game, the Kraken wished their NFL counterparts well with a neat gesture at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Kraken have shown support for the Seahawks throughout the playoffs, with the players dressing up in Seahawks gear before the NFC Championship game at the end of January.

