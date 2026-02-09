Slavin gets warm sendoff from neighbors before 2026 Winter Olympics

Hurricanes defenseman, representing Team USA, gets cheers from hometown on his way to Milan

Jaccob Slavin Olympics

© Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

There’s no doubt that Jaccob Slavin’s hometown will be cheering him on at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

On his way to Italy for the Games, Slavin drove through a parade of his neighbors in his hometown of Erie, Colorado, all cheering on the Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, who will be competing for Team USA.

Fans cheered for Slavin and held up signs and American flags along the streets of Erie.

“Nice little surprise send off this morning!” Slavin captioned the video on his social media. “Thanks neighbors.”

“#71 defense so good it’s international,” read one sign from a fan.

“Let’s goooooo Team USA!” read another sign. “Good luck Jaccob!!”

Slavin – an 11-year veteran in the NHL – raised some eyebrows in international competition during last February’s 4 Nations Face-Off, where he helped lead a USA defense that allowed just seven goals in the four-game tournament.

Now, a year later, Slavin will anchor a Team USA defense on the world’s biggest stage.

The Olympic men’s hockey tournament begins on Wed. Feb. 11, with the U.S. taking the ice for the first time against Team Lativa on Thurs. Feb. 12 at 3:10 p.m. ET (USA, SN, CBC) at Santagiulia Arena.

