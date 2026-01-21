NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries features Avalanche's Necas

New show gives fans peek behind curtain of some of hockey's brightest stars

Martin Necas My World

© Ashley Potts/NHLI

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The NHL debuts a new YouTube series called "My World," highlighting some of the game's brightest international stars with episodes debuting throughout the month of January. The newest episode features Colorado Avalanche forward Martin Necas, a native of Nove Mesto na Morave, Czechia.

In his world: Necas has been playing hockey all his life, but only started thinking about making the NHL at 15 years old. In his small hometown, he would be playing hockey for fun, but it didn’t take long to recognize his talent. “I was just playing hockey for fun,” Necas said. “Around the age of 15, I realized I had a shot at the NHL. I did everything possible to make it.”

What we learned: Necas might not be the best cook. “I’m so nervous, because I’m so bad at cooking,” he said while making a sweet potato and steak dinner for him and his girlfriend, Nykki. Not long before that, Nykki was making fun of him for not knowing where the cutting board is in their kitchen. For what it’s worth, the meal came out looking great, and he even grilled up an extra piece of steak for his dog, Gigi.

What we kind of knew already: Competing at the national level is a whole other beast compared to competing in the NHL. Necas is ready to take on that challenge with the Czech team at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. “When you play in the NHL, the whole city is cheering for you, but when you play for the national team, the whole country is cheering,” he said, adding that winning the IIHF World Championships in 2024 was “the best time of my life.”

They said it: Necas is living out his hockey dreams, and seems to be loving every minute of it. “Dreams you have growing up, making it to the NHL and playing for the national team. For me to be here playing for the Colorado Avalanche with a chance to win, and playing in the Olympics with the Czech team, I’m excited. And I’m super grateful to live my dream,” Necas said.

Related Content

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Hurricanes' Aho

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Senators' Stutzle

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries features Ducks' Carlsson

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Canadiens' Slafkovsky

Short Shifts

Greatest Save Candidate: Jarry pulls out windmill move against Devils

Williams, Crow-Armstrong take in Blackhawks game

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Hurricanes' Aho

Blackhawks fans cheer Toews in emotional return to Chicago

TNT broadcast shows Lundqvist with young Bussi in Rangers jersey

Tkachuk reps University of Miami before National Championship

Greatest Save Candidate: Bussi leaves fans stunned with save against Sabres

Star Wears: Mammoth award giant team hat to player of game

Oilers celebrate Nugent-Hopkins's 1,000th NHL game

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

PWHL’s Hayley Scamurra rocks dad’s jersey to Takeover Tour

Bruins legend Chara shows support for Patriots in AFC semifinals

Giants QB Dart attends Mammoth game, meets Tusky, tosses signed footballs to crowd

Stutzle scores impressive between legs goal 

Bedard rocks Caleb Williams jersey before Bears playoff game on Sunday

Ovechkin, Dubois meet up with Montreal Victoire ahead of PWHL Takeover Tour

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 16

Celebrini sets up Sharks goal with no-look, between-the-legs pass