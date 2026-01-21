NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries features Avalanche's Necas

The NHL debuts a new YouTube series called "My World," highlighting some of the game's brightest international stars with episodes debuting throughout the month of January. The newest episode features Colorado Avalanche forward Martin Necas, a native of Nove Mesto na Morave, Czechia.

In his world: Necas has been playing hockey all his life, but only started thinking about making the NHL at 15 years old. In his small hometown, he would be playing hockey for fun, but it didn’t take long to recognize his talent. “I was just playing hockey for fun,” Necas said. “Around the age of 15, I realized I had a shot at the NHL. I did everything possible to make it.”

What we learned: Necas might not be the best cook. “I’m so nervous, because I’m so bad at cooking,” he said while making a sweet potato and steak dinner for him and his girlfriend, Nykki. Not long before that, Nykki was making fun of him for not knowing where the cutting board is in their kitchen. For what it’s worth, the meal came out looking great, and he even grilled up an extra piece of steak for his dog, Gigi.