Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 6

Jon Cooper surprised his team with a Cuban-inspired outfit during the 2026 Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. The Lightning head coach sported a white striped suit, a white hat, a red shirt and completed the look with gold chains. After the Lightning’s 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins in overtime, Cooper lit up a cigar with his coaching staff on the ice. During a postgame press conference, Cooper said the outfit was in nod to Ybor City, Tampa’s Cuban hub, where the coaches have been known to hang out.

Ranking: Half of his heart is in Havana, oh-na-na