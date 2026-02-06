Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 6
© Tampa Bay Lightning/ New York Islanders
1. Jon Cooper
Jon Cooper surprised his team with a Cuban-inspired outfit during the 2026 Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. The Lightning head coach sported a white striped suit, a white hat, a red shirt and completed the look with gold chains. After the Lightning’s 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins in overtime, Cooper lit up a cigar with his coaching staff on the ice. During a postgame press conference, Cooper said the outfit was in nod to Ybor City, Tampa’s Cuban hub, where the coaches have been known to hang out.
Ranking: Half of his heart is in Havana, oh-na-na
2. Bird at UBS Arena
A bird found the best seats in the house at UBS Arena on Tuesday. During the New York Islanders game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, TNT cameras caught a small bird sitting on the boards during the first period. Islanders forward Bo Horvat ran into the bird before recording an assist on defenseman Matthew Schaefer’s goal with seconds left in the period to give New York a 2-1 lead. The bird gave Horvat the magic touch as the forward scored the overtime winner. After the game, the Islanders released the “rally bird” back into the wild.
Ranking: Front row chirps
Avery Hayes had an NHL debut to remember on Thursday. The Pittsburgh Penguins rookie scored his first NHL goal on his first shot during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres. His family wiped away tears in the stands as they celebrated. About nine minutes later, Hayes scored his second goal of the night to give the Penguins the 2-1 lead. His brother put his hands over his head in disbelief. Hayes was called up just eight hours prior to the game from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes Bare/Scranton.
Ranking: A-very good debut
Andrei Kuzmenko received a birthday surprise from his favorite club. The Los Angeles Kings forward received a special video of the Koreatown Senior and Community Center Harmonica Class playing “Happy Birthday” to celebrate turning 30 on Wednesday. Kuzmenko grinned as he watched the video calling the class his “favorite.” After the video, he revealed the harmonica was the first musical instrument he ever received as present.
Ranking: They say it’s Kuz’s birthday
Brandon Bussi met his idol again on Thursday. The Carolina Hurricanes met up with Hockey Hall of Famer and former New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist after playing his first game at Madison Square Garden. The Long Island native shut out the Rangers with a 2-0 win and had over 40 friends and family in attendance. In January, the NHL on TNT broadcast showed a picture of a young Bussi meeting Lundqvist. Bussi said in the broadcast he remembered waiting two hours for the picture and not having the courage to even say a word to his idol.
Ranking: Speechless
Logan Cooley hitched a ride with Yan Kuznetsov on Wednesday. The Calgary Flames goalie lost his skate blade during the first period of the team’s game against the Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Saddledome. Kuznetsov then grabbed Cooley by the arm and dragged him over to the bench to get the goalie’s skate fixed. Cooley and his new skate blade led the Flames to the 4-3 win over the Oilers.
Ranking: Five-star service