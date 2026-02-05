Jets hold moment of silence for 3 Southern Alberta Mustang players

The Winnipeg Jets honored three Southern Alberta Mustang players with a moment of silence before their game against the Montreal Canadiens at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday.

The three junior hockey players, Cameron Casorso, JJ Wright and Caden Fine, were tragically killed in a car accident on their way to practice on Monday.

Casorso and Wright were 18 years old and both from Kamloops, British Columbia. Fine was 17 years old and from Birmingham, Alabama.

The accident occurred in Stavely, Alberta, about an hour south of Calgary.