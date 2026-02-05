Jets hold moment of silence for 3 Southern Alberta Mustang players

Junior hockey members were killed in car accident on Monday

Jets moment of silence

© Sportsnet

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Winnipeg Jets honored three Southern Alberta Mustang players with a moment of silence before their game against the Montreal Canadiens at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday.

The three junior hockey players, Cameron Casorso, JJ Wright and Caden Fine, were tragically killed in a car accident on their way to practice on Monday.

Casorso and Wright were 18 years old and both from Kamloops, British Columbia. Fine was 17 years old and from Birmingham, Alabama.

The accident occurred in Stavely, Alberta, about an hour south of Calgary.

On Monday, the Calgary Flames put out a statement of support on social media.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and teammates of the three Southern Alberta Mustangs players who tragically passed away in a motor vehicle accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who knew them.”

