NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries features Ducks' Carlsson

New show gives fans peek behind curtain of some of hockey's brightest stars

Leo Carlsson My World Docuseries

© Kirk Irwin/NHLI

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The NHL debuts a new YouTube series called "My World," highlighting some of the game's brightest young international stars with episodes debuting throughout the month of January. The latest episode features Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson, a native of Karlstad, Sweden.

In his world: Carlsson is still adjusting to life in Anaheim after moving to the United States from Sweden to play hockey three years ago. It’s his first season without Swedish teammates and while “it’s not the easiest thing,” he joked he’s not going to “cry myself to sleep about it either.” Even some things as simple as going to the grocery store can be a challenge for the 21-year-old. “Three years ago I was just living in Sweden, now I’m in the NHL. It’s so cool to be here,” he said in the episode.

What we learned: Carlsson has been working though a speech impediment for all of his life, and continues to struggle at times with stuttering. He’s found way to make it easier for himself, and has used his platform to help spread awareness and support others who might be dealing with the same speech impediment as him. “It’s just nice for people to see that there are guys that play hockey at a high level that also stutter.”

What we kind of knew already: The young forward is working on becoming a better leader for the team in his third season in the NHL. Carlsson serves as the team’s alternate captain, but the episode shows how he can step into that leadership role as he continues to learn and grow throughout his young career. “The leadership role for me this year is the start of something longer. Planning for the future, getting ready to take that role full on.”

They said it: Facing off against Pittsburgh Penguins legend Sidney Crosby in the 2025-26 Ducks home opener back in October, Carlsson couldn’t help but be impressed by Crosby’s skills on the ice. “What do you do against Crosby when you’re on your off-side?” Carlsson asked his teammates in a mic’d-up moment. “Such a short, hard stick.”

