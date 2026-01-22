NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Predators’ Josi

New show gives fans peek behind curtain of some of hockey's brightest stars

Roman Josi

© Zak Krill/ Getty Images

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The NHL debuts a new YouTube series called "My World," highlighting some of the game's brightest young international stars with episodes debuting throughout the month of January. The newest episode features Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi, a native of Bern, Switzerland.

In his world: Josi is in his 15th season with the Predators and has served as the team’s captain since the 2017-18 season. Although the Predators have struggled this season, the team wins against the first place Colorado Avalanche in overtime. Off the ice, the veteran defenseman tries to spend as much time with his wife, Ellie, son, Luca and daughter, Ivy. “The kids are at a really fun age,” Josi said. The family visits a horse farm and decorates their Christmas tree.

What we learned: Josi is kind of afraid of horses. At the horse farm, they take out his wife’s horse, Remy. “I love that horse, but I’m also a little scared of the horse,” Josi revealed. Luca chimed in that he wasn’t afraid. Ivy helped feed Remy carrots before taking a carrot snack for herself. Josi called horses “peaceful” and said maybe he’ll start riding when he retires.

What we kind of knew already: Josi loves his second home, Nashville, and can’t believe how fast his career has gone by. There’s one particular impression he hopes to leave on his teammates. “The most important thing for me is be remembered as somebody that was a really good teammate, that was there for his teammates,” Josi said.

They said it: In the locker room, Josi talks about Switzerland’s chances in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 with teammate Nicolas Hague. “I don’t know, looks like we are winning gold,” Josi said to Hague. The fellow Predators defenseman says he thinks Canada will take home the gold medal. When Josi asks about Switzerland’s chances, Hague compliments his locker mate. “I like your chances…they have you,” Hague said.

