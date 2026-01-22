NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Predators’ Josi

The NHL debuts a new YouTube series called "My World," highlighting some of the game's brightest young international stars with episodes debuting throughout the month of January. The newest episode features Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi, a native of Bern, Switzerland.

In his world: Josi is in his 15th season with the Predators and has served as the team’s captain since the 2017-18 season. Although the Predators have struggled this season, the team wins against the first place Colorado Avalanche in overtime. Off the ice, the veteran defenseman tries to spend as much time with his wife, Ellie, son, Luca and daughter, Ivy. “The kids are at a really fun age,” Josi said. The family visits a horse farm and decorates their Christmas tree.

What we learned: Josi is kind of afraid of horses. At the horse farm, they take out his wife’s horse, Remy. “I love that horse, but I’m also a little scared of the horse,” Josi revealed. Luca chimed in that he wasn’t afraid. Ivy helped feed Remy carrots before taking a carrot snack for herself. Josi called horses “peaceful” and said maybe he’ll start riding when he retires.