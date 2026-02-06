Capitals fans cheer Trotz in return to D.C. following retirement announcement

Predators GM, who coached Washington to only Stanley Cup title in '18, given nice sendoff

Trotz Caps
By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

WASHINGTON – Barry Trotz will always be welcome in Washington in his retirement.

The Washington Capitals recognized Trotz, the coach of the 2018 Stanley Cup-winning team, with a thank you video during a stoppage in play in the first period of their game against the Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena on Thursday. Trotz is in his third season as the Predators general manager, but the 63-year-old announced on Monday that he plans to retire after the completion of the search for his successor.

Trotz received a loud ovation from the crowd while public address announcer Wes Johnson encouraged the to pay tribute to their former coach.

“Caps fans, please join us in recognizing the head coach who led the Washington Capitals to their first ever Stanley Cup championship in 2018 Barry Trotz,” public address announcer Wes Johnson said.

Trotz waved to the crowd and patted his heart in response to the cheers.

He was 205-89-34 in four seasons as Capitals coach (2014-2018) before resigning on June 18, 2018, 11 days after they clinched their first championship with a 4-3 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. He went on to coach the New York Islanders the next four seasons.

“We congratulate him on his upcoming retirement and an incredible career defined by leadership, integrity and character,” Johnson said of Trotz. “We wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

