Capitals fans cheer Trotz in return to D.C. following retirement announcement

WASHINGTON – Barry Trotz will always be welcome in Washington in his retirement.

The Washington Capitals recognized Trotz, the coach of the 2018 Stanley Cup-winning team, with a thank you video during a stoppage in play in the first period of their game against the Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena on Thursday. Trotz is in his third season as the Predators general manager, but the 63-year-old announced on Monday that he plans to retire after the completion of the search for his successor.

Trotz received a loud ovation from the crowd while public address announcer Wes Johnson encouraged the to pay tribute to their former coach.