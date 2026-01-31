Maroon serves as grand marshal for 2026 Gasparilla parade

A pirate’s life was for Patrick Maroon.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion served as the grand marshal for the 2026 Gasparilla pirate parade on Saturday.

Gasparilla is an annual pirate-themed event which features Tampa Bay being “invaded” by fabled pirate Jose Gaspar’s crew and followed by a parade of pirates down Bayshore Boulevard.

Maroon helped kick off the festivities for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series between the Lightning and Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium.

The former Lightning forward, who won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the team in 2020 and 2021, sported the team’s Stadium Series jersey and beads before he led the parade route.

Lightning mascot, ThunderBug, joined Maroon along the parade route and threw beads into the crowd in a video shared on the Lightning alumni Instagram account story.

The retired NHL forward’s former Lightning teammate Ryan McDonagh thought Maroon’s duties added to the excitement of the weekend

“Huge honor, very deserving,” McDonagh said after practice on Saturday. “Obviously, a huge voice for our city, the impact that he made, a huge part of our two Cups and the seasons before and after. He's very well liked and a big personality and should put an exclamation point on what is a great weekend here."

Lightning forward Yanni Gourde admired his former teammate’s continued involvement in the Tampa community.

“I love how involved he gets with the community here and how much he does for the community for the city, for our organization,” Gourde said. “It’s amazing. It’s huge for all of us that he does so much for us.”