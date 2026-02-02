Thompson helps Killorn celebrate 1,000 NHL games

It’s fair to say Kenan Thompson knows a thing or two about cheering on the Anaheim Ducks.

The comedian (and star in the classic “The Mighty Ducks” trilogy) was in attendance for Sunday’s Ducks game against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Honda Center, and helped Ducks forward Alex Killorn celebrate his 1,000th NHL game.

Killorn hit the milestone in the Jan. 21 game against the Colorado Avalanche, but the team – and Thompson – celebrated the achievement on Sunday.

Wearing a “Tyler” jersey (a reference to his character in “The Mighty Ducks,” Russ Tyler), Thompson watched warmups from the bench, holding up supportive signs for the Ducks and Killorn, and posing for a photo with the man of the hour.