Thompson helps Killorn celebrate 1,000 NHL games

Comedian in attendance at Honda Center as Ducks honor forward's milestone

Thompson Killorn

© Debora Robinson/NHLI

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

It’s fair to say Kenan Thompson knows a thing or two about cheering on the Anaheim Ducks.

The comedian (and star in the classic “The Mighty Ducks” trilogy) was in attendance for Sunday’s Ducks game against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Honda Center, and helped Ducks forward Alex Killorn celebrate his 1,000th NHL game.

Killorn hit the milestone in the Jan. 21 game against the Colorado Avalanche, but the team – and Thompson – celebrated the achievement on Sunday.

Wearing a “Tyler” jersey (a reference to his character in “The Mighty Ducks,” Russ Tyler), Thompson watched warmups from the bench, holding up supportive signs for the Ducks and Killorn, and posing for a photo with the man of the hour.

Thompson sign

© Debora Robinson/NHLI

“Congrats on 1K Killer,” read one of his signs, along with a headshot of Killorn.

Before the game, the team celebrated Killorn’s milestone with a ceremony which saw the forward earn his commemorative silver stick.

Killorn 1K

© Debora Robinson/NHLI

Joining Killorn on the ice for the ceremony were his daughter Camilla Killorn, wife Tiffany Killorn and parents Matt and Cindy Killorn.

Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek, along with co-owners Henry and Susan Samueli, presented Killorn with gifts to acknowledge the achievement.

The team showed a tribute video for Killorn, including congratulatory messages from his past and present teammates.

Killorn spent the first 11 years of his career playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning – where he won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021 – before he signed a four-year contract with the Ducks in 2023.

