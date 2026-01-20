NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Hurricanes' Aho

New show gives fans peek behind curtain of some of hockey's brightest stars

Aho Canes my world
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The NHL debuts a new YouTube series called "My World," highlighting some of the game's brightest young international stars with episodes debuting throughout the month of January. The newest episode features Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho, a native of Rauma, Finland.

In his world: Aho loves having Finnish countryman Jesperi Kotkaniemi on the Hurricanes.

"It's huge having another Finn on the team," Aho said. "It's refreshing, sometimes to just speak your own language. We kind of grew up on the same path to get to the NHL."

What we learned: Jordan Martinook is the Hurricanes resident foodie.

"Mr. Foodie, that's what we call him," Aho said as Martinook explained how to make the perfect brine for a Thanksgiving turkey. "He loves his food. I trust him when it comes to food. It's his passion."

What we kind of knew already: Aho grew up idolizing fellow Fin Teemu Selanne and said it was a "fairytale ending" when Selanne won the Cup with the Anaheim Ducks near the end of his career. Aho said that he dreams one day of "being the last team standing, winning the Stanley Cup."

They said it: The cameras tagged along on a golf outing with Aho, Kotkaniemi and Seth Jarvis, who was roommates with Aho as a rookie. Aho said that the cameras were trying to capture the sound of a golf ball rolling into the cup. "Never going to hear it," joked Jarvis.

