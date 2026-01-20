NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Hurricanes' Aho

The NHL debuts a new YouTube series called "My World," highlighting some of the game's brightest young international stars with episodes debuting throughout the month of January. The newest episode features Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho, a native of Rauma, Finland.

In his world: Aho loves having Finnish countryman Jesperi Kotkaniemi on the Hurricanes.

"It's huge having another Finn on the team," Aho said. "It's refreshing, sometimes to just speak your own language. We kind of grew up on the same path to get to the NHL."

What we learned: Jordan Martinook is the Hurricanes resident foodie.

"Mr. Foodie, that's what we call him," Aho said as Martinook explained how to make the perfect brine for a Thanksgiving turkey. "He loves his food. I trust him when it comes to food. It's his passion."