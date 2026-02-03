Crave to release new hockey series 'Hockey Fanatics'

Hosted by comedy icon Dave Foley, new series follows hockey fandom across North America

Hockey Fanatics main

© Crave

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

On Friday Feb. 6, Crave streaming service will release a new, eight-part docu-series, “Hockey Fanatics,” which brings hockey fans closer than ever to the game.

In the series, host Dave Foley (a hockey fan and comedian icon) travels across North America, where he meets with several celebrity guests to explore each city’s hockey fandom.

Foley stops in each city to sit down with superfans to discuss what their team means to them. Fans show off memorabilia collections and share their personal connections to the sport of hockey.

Hockey Fanatics stars

© Crave

Each episode takes place in a different city. The locations featured are Nashville, Utah, Vancouver, St. Louis, Toronto, Montreal, Sunrise and Los Angeles.

Actor and avid Vancouver Canucks fan Jason Priestley is one of the many celebrity guests featured in the series.

“Dave and I have been friends for decades, so getting to spend the day with him and take in a hockey game was a really good time,” Priestley said in a statement. “I grew up in North Vancouver and the Canucks have always been my favorite hockey team since I was a kid. I did have the old 'stick in rink' jersey when I was a kid.”

The series also features several past and present NHL players, including Wendel Clark, Terry Crisp, Josh Doan, Sean Durzi, Jim Fox, Mark Fraser, Barret Jackman, Michael Kesselring, Mark Recchi, Luc Robitaille, Stan Smyl and Peter Worrell.

All eight episodes of the new series will be available on Friday to stream on Crave.

Short Shifts

Thompson helps Killorn celebrate 1,000 NHL games

Cooper plays into Cuban theme with outfit at 2026 Stadium Series

Tim McGraw rocks intermission performance at 2026 Stadium Series in Tampa

Maroon performs puck drop at 2026 Stadium Series

Fans enjoy pregame festivities at 2026 Stadium Series in Tampa

Bruins, Lightning arrive at Stadium Series dressed as colonial patriots, Buccaneers

Maroon serves as grand marshal for 2026 Gasparilla parade

NFL great Eli Manning living hockey dad life at Senators game

MacKinnon roasts former teammate Johnson, making TV debut for ESPN

Crosby gets emotional as Penguins honor 2016 Stanley Cup champions

Ovechkin meets with LeBron, Young at Wizards game vs. Lakers

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 30

Predators goalie Annunen loses stick, gains stick tangled in pad

Blue Jackets celebrate Coyle’s 1,000th NHL game with pregame ceremony 

PWHL’s Poulin rocks ‘Great Canadian Jersey’ at game

ThunderBug scuba dives to celebrate Stadium Series

MacLean inducted into Devils Ring of Honor 

Maple Leafs honor Sittler’s 10-point game with special pregame ceremony