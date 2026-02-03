Crave to release new hockey series 'Hockey Fanatics'

On Friday Feb. 6, Crave streaming service will release a new, eight-part docu-series, “Hockey Fanatics,” which brings hockey fans closer than ever to the game.

In the series, host Dave Foley (a hockey fan and comedian icon) travels across North America, where he meets with several celebrity guests to explore each city’s hockey fandom.

Foley stops in each city to sit down with superfans to discuss what their team means to them. Fans show off memorabilia collections and share their personal connections to the sport of hockey.