Yankees’ Aaron Judge shouts out Team USA Olympic success

Aaron Judge knows that winning is contagious, so he’s taking notes from Team USA’s success at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“Boys were fired up,” said the New York Yankees outfielder on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday. “[Jack] Hughes, man, we sent so many pictures of Hughes in the group chat.”

Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime of the gold medal game against Team Canada, then went viral for his toothless photos with his gold medal after he had his front teeth knocked out late in the game.