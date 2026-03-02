Yankees’ Aaron Judge shouts out Team USA Olympic success

MLB slugger preparing for upcoming World Baseball Classic: 'It's just going to snowball into this'

Judge shouts out Hughes on McAfee Show

© Pat McAfee Show

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Aaron Judge knows that winning is contagious, so he’s taking notes from Team USA’s success at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“Boys were fired up,” said the New York Yankees outfielder on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday. “[Jack] Hughes, man, we sent so many pictures of Hughes in the group chat.”

Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime of the gold medal game against Team Canada, then went viral for his toothless photos with his gold medal after he had his front teeth knocked out late in the game.

hughes-usa-sider-flag

© Getty Images

Judge, a the three-time American League MVP, is preparing to represent the United States at the upcoming World Baseball Classic, which starts Wednesday. The USA plays its first game against Brazil on Friday.

“It was great. It’s just going to snowball into this. … The boys were pumped up,” Judge said. “The WBC, get a chance to throw on the red, white and blue and copy what they did. That was a special run. That was fun to watch. On both sides, men and women, it was a blast.”

