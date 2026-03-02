Ducks honor Quenneville for 1,000 career wins

The Samuelis presented Quenneville with a special Tiffany crystal.
Hockey Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald – who recently finished his term as chairman of the Hall – surprised Quenneville and presented him with a custom canvas.
Quenneville also received a trip to the Wimbledon tennis tournament from the team, and custom humidor with cigars and a magnum of Cabernet from his coaching staff. The magnum bottle is engraved with the teams that he’s coached and the wins per team, with the name of each coach he’s worked with throughout his career.
Quenneville spent the bulk of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he won three Stanley Cups, and also coached with the St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, and now the Ducks.
He earned the Jack Adams Award in the 1999-2000 season as the NHL’s Coach of the Year while with the Blues.