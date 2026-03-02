Star Wears: Predators award whitewater rafting gear to player of game

Teams around NHL give out unique prize for great play in victories

Star Wears Predators
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Welcome to Star Wears, where our Short Shifts squad will highlight each participating NHL team’s unique and creative way to honor their player of the game after each victory, handing them a token of appreciation that usually lasts at least one season, and sometimes takes on a life of its own.

Team: Nashville Predators

Item: Rafting oar and helmet with a mohawk

Origin Story: The Predators ventured out on a team-building, white water rafting trip in Chattanooga before this season began, which is where they got the idea for the oar and helmet as this year's item.

City/Team connection (dubious or otherwise): "Part of our message is everyone paddling together," said Predators forward Ryan O'Reilly. "So we just lead the charge that way, steering the ship and paddling. It’s a cool thing. We also hand out one of the helmets we used that day. It’s a cool little thing."

Fun Fact: White water rafting is not only popular in Tennessee, but the Ocoee River, which runs near Chattanooga, was the site of the 1996 Olympic whitewater competition. There are six classes of rapids, from Class I (beginner) to Class VI (extreme), with Ocoee ranging from Class III-IV (intermediate to advanced).

Quotable: "It’s always cool to incorporate something that’s kind of your identity, and a message that’s being sent constantly," O'Reilly said. "Every team has something they kind of lean into that makes it unique to their team. It’s a cool thing, a nice thing that recognizes guys doing good things and getting to celebrate a win."

-NHL.com Senior Writer Tracey Myers contributed to this report

