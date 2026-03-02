Star Wears: Predators award whitewater rafting gear to player of game

City/Team connection (dubious or otherwise): "Part of our message is everyone paddling together," said Predators forward Ryan O'Reilly. "So we just lead the charge that way, steering the ship and paddling. It’s a cool thing. We also hand out one of the helmets we used that day. It’s a cool little thing."

Fun Fact: White water rafting is not only popular in Tennessee, but the Ocoee River, which runs near Chattanooga, was the site of the 1996 Olympic whitewater competition. There are six classes of rapids, from Class I (beginner) to Class VI (extreme), with Ocoee ranging from Class III-IV (intermediate to advanced).

Quotable: "It’s always cool to incorporate something that’s kind of your identity, and a message that’s being sent constantly," O'Reilly said. "Every team has something they kind of lean into that makes it unique to their team. It’s a cool thing, a nice thing that recognizes guys doing good things and getting to celebrate a win."

