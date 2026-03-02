Star Wears: Predators award whitewater rafting gear to player of game

Welcome to Star Wears, where our Short Shifts squad will highlight each participating NHL team’s unique and creative way to honor their player of the game after each victory, handing them a token of appreciation that usually lasts at least one season, and sometimes takes on a life of its own.
Team: Nashville Predators
Item: Rafting oar and helmet with a mohawk
Origin Story: The Predators ventured out on a team-building, white water rafting trip in Chattanooga before this season began, which is where they got the idea for the oar and helmet as this year's item.