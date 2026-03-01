Famous Australian exports meet as Blues' Walker hangs with 'Bluey' characters

This may be the easiest re-brand of all time.
The St. Louis Blues shared a photo of forward Nathan Walker with his two children and three of the characters from the wildy-popular Disney cartoon "Bluey" on Saturday.
Legends from Down Under meet up in halls of Enterprise Center
This may be the easiest re-brand of all time.
The St. Louis Blues shared a photo of forward Nathan Walker with his two children and three of the characters from the wildy-popular Disney cartoon "Bluey" on Saturday.
The Blueys - oops, the Blues, that is - had the veteran forward photo stand right next to the title character. Walker's daughter, Winta, stood with Bluey's sister Bingo while his son Banks stood with their cousin from the show, Muffin.
Bluey is a smash hit with kids, having first aired in October of 2018 on ABC Kids in Australia. Walker made his NHL debut with the Washington Capitals in 2017 as the first Aussie to make the League.
Walker is now in his ninth NHL season and seventh with the Blue(y)s.