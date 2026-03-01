Famous Australian exports meet as Blues' Walker hangs with 'Bluey' characters

The Blueys - oops, the Blues, that is - had the veteran forward photo stand right next to the title character. Walker's daughter, Winta, stood with Bluey's sister Bingo while his son Banks stood with their cousin from the show, Muffin.

Bluey is a smash hit with kids, having first aired in October of 2018 on ABC Kids in Australia. Walker made his NHL debut with the Washington Capitals in 2017 as the first Aussie to make the League.

Walker is now in his ninth NHL season and seventh with the Blue(y)s.