Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 1

Brent Burns took manners into his own hands earlier this week. The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman used a stranger’s car to pick up his team’s drive-through order after a game. Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy posted a thread on X that detailed the Hurricanes’ late-night adventure. The Hurricanes had to bus from Seattle to Vancouver after their plane broke down causing them to miss their postgame meal. Burns got on his phone and placed a McDonald’s order for the entire team. When they got to the McDonald’s only the drive-through was open and they wouldn’t let Burns pick up the order without a car. So, Burns knocked on the window of a random person's car in the parking lot who then took him through the drive-through to get the order. The veteran defenseman played coy about the incident after.

Ranking: No car, no problem