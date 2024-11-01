Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 1
Auston Matthews met his playing card on Thursday. The Toronto Maple Leafs captain hung out with a young fan who dressed up as his Upper Deck trading card for Halloween before a morning skate. The two joked around about their similar appearances and the Maple Leafs star gifted the 7-year-old a signed jersey.
Ranking: Seeing double
Marc-Andre Fleury received the perfect sendoff by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Before his final game with his former team, the Minnesota Wild goalie was pranked by an old teammate. Max Talbot snuck into the Wild locker room, tapped up Fleury’s gear and wrote a special note on one of the goalie’s sticks. As he arrived the PNC Arena, Fleury was greeted with special flowers in the shape of his No. 29. Penguins fans gave him a standing ovation and chanted his name before puck drop. After the game, Fleury was emotional as he thanked the fans in a postgame interview on the ice. Fleury and his family ended the night hanging with former teammates Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. Before he left, Fleury and his kids cut the net off the goal.
Ranking: Merci Flower
Seth Jarvis met his own look-alike on Thursday. The Carolina Hurricanes forward invited a fan who dressed as him for Halloween out on the Lenovo Center ice for the postgame Storm Surge after the team’s win against the Boston Bruins. The fan sported Jarvis’ favorite Harvard cutoff T-shirt, a backwards hat and fake mustache. The two then threw candy to fans in the stands.
Ranking: Harvard alumni connection
Connor McMichael had the week of a lifetime. On Oct. 23, the Washington Capitals forward scored two goals after he found out his girlfriend had gone into labor during the team’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. In between periods, McMichael happened to check his phone when he saw the text that his girlfriend’s water had broken. Then during the second period, he notched two goals three minutes a part in the Capitals 6-3 win. Fast forward to Thursday, baby Lowen watched his dad for the first time. Of course, McMichael notched a goal for his son in the team’s 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Ranking: New dad magic
Brent Burns took manners into his own hands earlier this week. The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman used a stranger’s car to pick up his team’s drive-through order after a game. Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy posted a thread on X that detailed the Hurricanes’ late-night adventure. The Hurricanes had to bus from Seattle to Vancouver after their plane broke down causing them to miss their postgame meal. Burns got on his phone and placed a McDonald’s order for the entire team. When they got to the McDonald’s only the drive-through was open and they wouldn’t let Burns pick up the order without a car. So, Burns knocked on the window of a random person's car in the parking lot who then took him through the drive-through to get the order. The veteran defenseman played coy about the incident after.
Ranking: No car, no problem
Steven Stamkos had an emotional welcome back to Tampa on Monday. The veteran forward returned to Amalie Arena for the first time since signing with the Nashville Predators in the summer. Lightning fans and head coach Jon Cooper gave Stamkos an extended ovation after a tribute video aired. The former Lightning captain was emotional as he skated around the ice and saluted the crowd.
Ranking: Electric welcome back
Matt Rempe and Jonathan Quick are ready for the holiday season. The New York Rangers players dressed up as Buddy and Papa Elf from the movie “Elf” for Halloween. Rempe sat on Quick’s lap, recreating the classic scene between Will Ferrell and Bob Newhart, in a photo posted by the goalie’s wife on her Instagram story.
Ranking: Iconic
We can’t resist a cute baby on this list, especially when they are wearing a Halloween costume. Barclay Goodrow and his son shared an adorable moment before the San Jose Sharks game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Dressed in a dinosaur onesie costume, the adorable tot was thrilled to see his dad through the glass. He smiled and giggled as his dad tapped the glass with his glove.
Ranking: Precious moment