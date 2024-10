Early in the game, during a break in the action, the Lightning played a tribute video for Stamkos, showing many highlights from his Lightning days including his first NHL goal and countless clutch scores throughout his career.

During his tenure, he was selected to seven NHL All-Star Games, won two Maurice Richard trophies and the 2022-23 Mark Messier Leadership Award.

Fans at the arena gave Stamkos a lengthy ovation after the video. Lightning players and head coach Jon Cooper also stood and applauded.

A clearly emotional Stamkos left the bench and skated to center ice to acknowledge the crowd before the game resumed.