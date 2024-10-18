Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 18

Filip Gustavsson etched his name in the Minnesota Wild history book on Tuesday. The Wild goalie scored his and the team’s first goalie goal against the St. Louis Blues at the Excel Energy Center. With under 15 seconds left in the third period, Gustavsson caught forward Pavel Buchnevich’s shot, dropped it to the ice and fired on his knee into the Blues empty net on the other side of the rink. After the game, Gustavsson said his goalie partner, Marc-Andre Fleury, told him to try for the goalie goal during a timeout.

Ranking: Wild finish