Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 18

SS power rankings oct 18

© Pittsburgh Penguins/Winnipeg Jets

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.

1. Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin shared a milestone night on Wednesday. Malkin scored his 500th NHL career goal and Crosby notched his 1,600th career point during their game against the Buffalo Sabres. It was only fitting that Crosby had the only assist on Malkin’s 500th goal. In Feb. 2022, Malkin had the only assist on Crosby’s 500th career goal. “It’s a great story, Sid pass to me…It’s amazing, I love it. Again, congrats to myself,” Malkin said after the game.

Ranking: Dynamic duo

2. Sean Monahan

Sean Monahan honored his best friend Johnny Gaudreau with a touching gesture. The Columbus Blue Jackets forward pointed up at the late forward’s banner after scoring in the team’s home opener against the Florida Panthers at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. The banner was raised to the arena’s rafters in a pregame ceremony honoring the lives of the Gaudreau brothers. “I felt like Johnny was watching down on us today. I had a feeling I was going to get one and fortunately enough I did…” Monahan said after the game.

Ranking: For Johnny

3. Sleeping Winnipeg Jets fan

A mini–Winnipeg Jets fan wasn’t going to let the game interrupt his nap time. An adorable baby was passed out during his first Jets game at Canada Life Centre on Sunday. Dressed as a fighter pilot, the baby sat knocked out on his dad’s lap. The Jets set the picture of the young fan sleeping as their header on X.

Ranking: Crash landing

4. Filip Gustavsson

Filip Gustavsson etched his name in the Minnesota Wild history book on Tuesday. The Wild goalie scored his and the team’s first goalie goal against the St. Louis Blues at the Excel Energy Center. With under 15 seconds left in the third period, Gustavsson caught forward Pavel Buchnevich’s shot, dropped it to the ice and fired on his knee into the Blues empty net on the other side of the rink. After the game, Gustavsson said his goalie partner, Marc-Andre Fleury, told him to try for the goalie goal during a timeout.

Ranking: Wild finish

5. David Pastrnak's daughter

David Pastrnak’s adorable daughter didn’t want her dad to go to work on Monday. During warmups before the Bruins game at TD Garden, Pastrnak skated over to greet one-year-old, Freya. The Bruins forward tapped on the glass and waved to his daughter. Once dad skated away, Freya burst out into tears.

Ranking: Daddy’s girl

