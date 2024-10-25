Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 25
The Joseph brothers stole the show with their Halloween costume. Mathieu and P.O. dressed up as the Wayans brothers characters from “White Chicks” for the St. Louis Blues Halloween party. The brothers nailed the outfits with fake blonde wigs and fake FBI agent badges. “Nah, yo, hold my poodle,” Mathieu quoted the movie on his Instagram post.
Ranking: Cue “A Thousand Miles” sing-along
2. Young Ottawa Senators fan
One Ottawa Senators fan understood the assignment on Saturday. Cameras caught a young fan rocking a Roman helmet in the Canadian Tire Centre stands during the Senators game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The kid kept the shield down as he danced and cheered at his seat.
Ranking: Are you not entertained?
Looks like somebody had too much fun at the Seattle Kraken Halloween party. Andre Burakovsky performed a post practice interview with remnants of his Halloween costume still on his face. The Kraken forward answered questions with a straight face as his fake tattoos were still half on. Luckily, Burakovsky was able to get the rest of his costume off by game time on Tuesday.
Ranking: Spooky season problems
4. Mathieu and P.O. Jospeh's parents
Maybe we should rename this the Joseph family rankings? A few days after watching their sons play together for the first time, Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier Joseph’s parents got to see their sons score together. P.O assisted on Mathieu’s second period goal in the Blues game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The Joseph parents were on their feet cheering and fist pumping in celebration. Mama Joseph made sure to catch the moment on her phone.
Ranking: Raise the roof
Marc-Andre Fleury pulled out his own epic Halloween costume. The Minnesota Wild goalie dressed up as McLovin from "Superbad." Fleury even included a picture of the character's infamous fake Hawaii ID on the vest of the costume.
Ranking: We are McLovin it
6. St. Louis Blues
The St. Louis Blues social media team are already in the running for best post of the season. On Saturday, the team’s admin posted that they witnessed a kid drop his popcorn on the floor then pick it all up and hand it to his brother. If only they caught it on video.
Ranking: Brotherly love