Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 25

SS power rankings oct 25

© Mathieu Joseph/Sportsnet

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.

1. Mathieu Joseph and Pierre-Olivier Joseph

The Joseph brothers stole the show with their Halloween costume. Mathieu and P.O. dressed up as the Wayans brothers characters from “White Chicks” for the St. Louis Blues Halloween party. The brothers nailed the outfits with fake blonde wigs and fake FBI agent badges. “Nah, yo, hold my poodle,” Mathieu quoted the movie on his Instagram post.

Ranking: Cue “A Thousand Miles” sing-along

2. Young Ottawa Senators fan

One Ottawa Senators fan understood the assignment on Saturday. Cameras caught a young fan rocking a Roman helmet in the Canadian Tire Centre stands during the Senators game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The kid kept the shield down as he danced and cheered at his seat.

Ranking: Are you not entertained?

3. Andre Burakovsky

Looks like somebody had too much fun at the Seattle Kraken Halloween party. Andre Burakovsky performed a post practice interview with remnants of his Halloween costume still on his face. The Kraken forward answered questions with a straight face as his fake tattoos were still half on. Luckily, Burakovsky was able to get the rest of his costume off by game time on Tuesday.

Ranking: Spooky season problems

4. Mathieu and P.O. Jospeh's parents

Maybe we should rename this the Joseph family rankings? A few days after watching their sons play together for the first time, Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier Joseph’s parents got to see their sons score together. P.O assisted on Mathieu’s second period goal in the Blues game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The Joseph parents were on their feet cheering and fist pumping in celebration. Mama Joseph made sure to catch the moment on her phone.

Ranking: Raise the roof

5. Marc-Andre Fleury

Marc-Andre Fleury pulled out his own epic Halloween costume. The Minnesota Wild goalie dressed up as McLovin from "Superbad." Fleury even included a picture of the character's infamous fake Hawaii ID on the vest of the costume.

Ranking: We are McLovin it

6. St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues social media team are already in the running for best post of the season. On Saturday, the team’s admin posted that they witnessed a kid drop his popcorn on the floor then pick it all up and hand it to his brother. If only they caught it on video.

Ranking: Brotherly love

Related Content

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 18

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 11

Short Shifts

Panthers bring Stanley Cup to U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Heinz pokes fun at McDavid’s fear of ketchup

Panthers host meeting of cancer survivor, stem cell donor in special ceremony

Canadiens honor 1970s dynasty teams with pregame ceremony

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Kelce brothers debate which NHL players could make NFL on 'New Heights' podcast

Blues forward Neighbours dresses as hot dog for Halloween again

Canucks Myers dishes out no-look assist in 1,000th NHL game

Joseph brothers’ parents have best reaction after both combine for goal

Predators celebrate Schenn’s 1,000th NHL game with special ceremony

Wild goalie Fleury dresses as McLovin from 'Superbad' for Halloween

Miller’s daughters have priceless reaction to Canucks forward's overtime winner

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 18

Predators wear unique T-shirts to honor defenseman Schenn for 1,000th NHL game

Bruins unveil uniforms for Centennial Game on Dec. 1

Anaheim celebrates 21st Duck Emma Melin at home opener

Gustavsson scores Wild’s 1st goalie goal against Blues 

Monahan points to Gaudreau’s banner after scoring goal in Blue Jackets home opener