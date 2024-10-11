Hockey is back and so are the Short Shifts Power Rankings. You know the drill, throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 11
It only took Macklin Celebrini seven minutes to fit right into the NHL. The San Jose Sharks forward scored his first NHL goal seven minutes into the team’s home opener against the St. Louis Blues at the SAP Center on Thursday. Celebrini received a cross ice pass from William Eklund and spun around with the puck for a backhand shot that hit off a skate and into the back of the net. Just ten minutes later, he notched his first career assist off a Tyler Toffoli goal. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was in the building sporting a Celebrini jersey and liked what he saw from the Sharks rookie.
Ranking: Celebrini good times, come on!
2. Bob Dylan and mystery Buffalo Sabres player
A mystery Buffalo Sabres player had a once-in-a-lifetime elevator ride companion. Music legend Bob Dylan tweeted to his fans that he shared an elevator with a Sabres player when the team was in Prague for the NHL Global Series last weekend. The unnamed Sabres player invited Dylan to their game against the New Jersey Devils, but unfortunately the “Like a Rolling Stone” singer had a gig that night. Maybe we will see Dylan at KeyBank Center soon?
Ranking: How does it feel to be a Buffalo Sabre?
3. Tkachuk boys
The Tkachuk boys had an adorable addition to their pregame photo on Thursday. Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk posed for a family picture with Brady’s newborn son, Ryder, before their game against each other at the Canadian Tire Centre. Ryder looked adorable at his first NHL game, sporting a furry onesie as he snoozed during the photo.
Ranking: Hockey lullaby
Steven Lorentz had his childhood dream come true on Thursday. The veteran forward scored his first goal as member of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the team’s 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. The team tweeted out a childhood photo of Lorentz sitting in Maple Leafs pajamas in front of a poster of former Toronto captain Mats Sundin beside a photo of the forward with his goal puck from the game. His sister then posted a picture of her brother’s eight grade yearbook, where Lorentz predicted he would be playing in the NHL for the Leafs 15 years from then.
Ranking: Speaking into existence 101
Patrik Laine might not have been suited up to play on Wednesday, but that didn’t stop the Montreal Canadiens fans from giving him a warm welcome. Before their home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Bell Centre crowd gave the injured forward a loud standing ovation during player introductions. Laine smiled at the cheers as head coach Martin St. Louis patted him on the back.
Ranking: Welcome to your new home
6. New York Islanders puppy Butchie
The New York Islanders introduced their most important offseason acquisition this week. The team posted a video of their new team dog, a yellow Lab, named Butchie after Islanders legend Butch Goring. The adorable pup wore a custom No. 5 Islanders jersey as he took a Zamboni ride around UBS Arena.
Ranking: Paws-itively adorable
We couldn’t just have one baby on our power rankings this week. Filip Forsberg’s baby, Felix, stole the yellow carpet before the Nashville Predators opening night on Thursday. The tot looked just as cool as his pappa, sporting his dad’s Predators jersey with a backwards cap.
Ranking: Future style icon