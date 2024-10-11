Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 11

A mystery Buffalo Sabres player had a once-in-a-lifetime elevator ride companion. Music legend Bob Dylan tweeted to his fans that he shared an elevator with a Sabres player when the team was in Prague for the NHL Global Series last weekend. The unnamed Sabres player invited Dylan to their game against the New Jersey Devils, but unfortunately the “Like a Rolling Stone” singer had a gig that night. Maybe we will see Dylan at KeyBank Center soon?

