Fleury gets pranked ahead of game against Penguins

Fleury got to the locker room and found some of his equipment tied with tape, as well as one of his goalie sticks “vandalized” with a special message.

The culprit? None other than Pittsburgh Penguins legend Max Talbot, who won the Stanley Cup with Fleury in Pittsburgh back in 2009.

“I gotta be careful now, my car and everything,” Talbot said in the social media video as he was taping up Fleury’s equipment. “I’m gonna have a target on my back the rest of my life.”

The video ends with a shot of Fleury during warmups, making it clear he knows exactly who’s to blame for the prank.

“The guy in the middle … is very suspicious,” Fleury said in the video, pointing out Talbot. “That’s the guy I gotta get, right there. Get a little payback.”

Based on Fleury’s track record, that payback is almost certainly coming.