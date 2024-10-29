Fleury gets pranked ahead of game against Penguins

Wild goalie has surprise from former teammate in locker before potential final game in Pittsburgh

Fleury pranked in Pittsburgh

© Minnesota Wild

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

It wouldn’t be a Marc-Andre Fleury party without a few pranks.

On Tuesday, just before his return to Pittsburgh for potentially the final time, the now-Minnesota Wild goalie had a few surprises waiting for him at his locker.

Fleury got to the locker room and found some of his equipment tied with tape, as well as one of his goalie sticks “vandalized” with a special message.

The culprit? None other than Pittsburgh Penguins legend Max Talbot, who won the Stanley Cup with Fleury in Pittsburgh back in 2009.

“I gotta be careful now, my car and everything,” Talbot said in the social media video as he was taping up Fleury’s equipment. “I’m gonna have a target on my back the rest of my life.”

The video ends with a shot of Fleury during warmups, making it clear he knows exactly who’s to blame for the prank.

“The guy in the middle … is very suspicious,” Fleury said in the video, pointing out Talbot. “That’s the guy I gotta get, right there. Get a little payback.”

Based on Fleury’s track record, that payback is almost certainly coming.

Related Content

Fleury steps in at youth hockey practice in Pittsburgh

Fleury still beloved in Pittsburgh, potentially entering last game there with Wild

Wild goalie Fleury dresses as McLovin from 'Superbad' for Halloween

Short Shifts

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Lightning welcome Stamkos back with tribute video, lengthy ovation

Fleury steps in at youth hockey practice in Pittsburgh

Bruins dress up as 'Monsters Inc.' characters for Halloween visit to hospital

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

MacKinnon returns favor to Jokic, presents NBA MVP with trophy

Panthers bring Stanley Cup to U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 25

Heinz pokes fun at McDavid’s fear of ketchup

Panthers host meeting of cancer survivor, stem cell donor in special ceremony

Canadiens honor 1970s dynasty teams with pregame ceremony

Kelce brothers debate which NHL players could make NFL on 'New Heights' podcast

Blues forward Neighbours dresses as hot dog for Halloween again

Canucks Myers dishes out no-look assist in 1,000th NHL game

Joseph brothers’ parents have best reaction after both combine for goal

Predators celebrate Schenn’s 1,000th NHL game with special ceremony

Wild goalie Fleury dresses as McLovin from 'Superbad' for Halloween

Miller’s daughters have priceless reaction to Canucks forward's overtime winner