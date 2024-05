Breadman was as smooth as butter on Thursday.

Artemi Panarin scored a sweet between-the-legs overtime-winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at PNC Arena.

Early in overtime, the New York Rangers forward deflected teammate Vincent Trocheck’s backhand pass in front of the net past Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov. Panarin placed his stick between his legs and lifted his foot as the shot hit off his stick blade and into the net.