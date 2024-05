McDonagh got to celebrate the achievement with his friends and family, including former Badgers teammate Cody Goloubef, who also earned his degree.

The St. Paul, Minnesota native was drafted in the first round of the 2007 NHL Draft out of high school, but decided to attend college instead of going straight to the NHL. He spent three years with the Badgers, playing on the school hockey team, before foregoing his senior season after signing with the New York Rangers in 2009.

Now, after two Stanley Cup titles, three teams and 928 NHL games, McDonagh has earned his degree.

Pretty solid way to kick off the offseason.