The Cavaliers and Celtics will play Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden, so Strus rocked the customized Panthers jersey pregame.

Boston sports fans might remember Strus from last year’s Eastern Conference Final where he helped lead the Heat to a seven-game series victory over the Celtics.

The Panthers currently lead the Bruins, 3-2, in their best-of-seven series with Game 6 scheduled to be played on Friday in Boston.

During last season’s NBA playoff series, Strus was vocal and didn’t hold back any comments against the Celtics. Seems the same might be holding true this year.