Shaquille O’Neal skated into the "NHL on TNT" set again on Tuesday.

The Basketball Hall of Fame center used two skateboards as makeshift ice skates as he visited the “NHL on TNT” studio crew during an intermission segment.

O’Neal put his safety first, as he sported an ill-fitting hockey helmet while he tried to keep his balance on the skateboards. The “NBA on TNT” analyst added a hockey stick to his look and took instructions from the studio crew to bend his legs.