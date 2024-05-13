Stanley Cup visits New York Mets at Citi Field

Trophy meets with players, enjoys day at ballpark

Mets Stanley Cup

© New York Mets

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Go ahead and dig into the batter’s box, Lord Stanley.

The Stanley Cup took a trip to Citi Field on Sunday to visit with the New York Mets.

The Cup didn’t get to take any batting practice with the team, but got to meet some Mets players, including outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Nimmo took in some of the history of the coveted trophy during the visit.

The Cup enjoyed the beautiful day at the ballpark and got some photos with some fans.

After the warm welcome, Stanley was surely root, root, rooting for the home team on Sunday.

