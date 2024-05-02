Miller wears Silvos’ dress shirt during practice

Canucks forward looks stylish at morning skate, ‘loosened the guys up’

JT Miller dress shirt

© Sportsnet

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

It looks like J.T. Miller has a new (and very stylish) practice jersey.

The Vancouver Canucks forward skated at Thursday’s practice in Nashville in unique attire, to say the least. He wore a bright pink dress shirt that belongs to Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs on the ice.

Miller’s “antics” come on the heels of a disappointing loss to the Nashville Predators in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round on Tuesday.

“Loosened the guys up,” said Canucks coach Rick Tocchet after practice. “I think that's a big thing, because it's high pressure. This high pressure and you have to stay loose. Even on the bench, you got to make sure that you stay loose because last thing you need is a tight bench.”

The Canucks lead the series against the Predators, 3-2, and will have another opportunity to clinch the series on Friday.

Miller will probably have on a different shirt for Game 6.

