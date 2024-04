J.J. McCarthy found his match in the “State of Hockey.”

The Minnesota Vikings draft pick received a phone call from Wayne Gretzky during a virtual press conference after being drafted 10th overall by the team on Thursday.

McCarthy apologized to reporters as he declined “The Great One’s” call.

“Oh wow, that’s Wayne Gretzky,” McCarthy said in a video posted by the Vikings. “I'm sorry about that...Hockey guy 101 and I’m going to the hockey state.”